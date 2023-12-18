Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training [Image 11 of 17]

    TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    10.26.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    Iraqi army artillerymen assigned to 105th Artillery Battalion, mans the howitzer during a joint artillery training exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct 26, 2023. The exercise was conducted to offer training to partner forces in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8186737
    VIRIN: 231026-F-XQ901-1214
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    field artillery
    live fire exercise
    2-15 FA
    CJTFOIR
    TF Redleg

