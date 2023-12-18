TF Redleg and Iraqi Soldiers Conduct Artillery Training

Iraqi army artillerymen assigned to 105th Artillery Battalion, participate in a joint artillery training exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Oct 26, 2023. The exercise was conducted to offer training to partner forces in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's mission in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

