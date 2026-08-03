374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Antonio Faudoa, 374th Maintenance Squadron inspection maintenance craftsman, explains the isochronal inspection process for a C-130J Super Hercules engine to Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School at Hamamatsu Air Base during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026.Students gained firsthand exposure to the installation's mission and the roles Airmen play in supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)