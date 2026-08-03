374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Gaillard, 374th Maintenance Squadron munitions material section chief, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force members from the 1st Technical Training School at Hamamatsu Air Base on munitions capabilities during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026.Opportunities like this build familiarity between allied forces and enhance cooperation across future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)