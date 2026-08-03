U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base pose for a photo while touring a RQ-4 Global Hawk at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Students gained firsthand exposure to the installation's mission and the roles Airmen play in supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 00:03
|Photo ID:
|9853283
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-LX373-2057
|Resolution:
|5450x3626
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion [Image 11 of 11], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
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