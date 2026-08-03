374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base pose for a photo while touring a RQ-4 Global Hawk at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Students gained firsthand exposure to the installation's mission and the roles Airmen play in supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)