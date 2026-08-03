374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

Photo By Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base, pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. Engagements like this promote mutual understanding and reinforce the partnership between Yokota and surrounding allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Students assigned to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force 1st Technical School visited Yokota Air Base during a bilateral immersion tour designed to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance through professional engagement and mission familiarization.

Throughout the visit, students toured key facilities, observed aircraft and mission capabilities, and met with U.S. Air Force Airmen to learn about Yokota's role in the Indo-Pacific. The exchange provided students with firsthand exposure to installation operations while fostering professional relationships between allied service members.

“The event showcases Yokota maintenance capabilities to our JASDF partners who are currently in maintenance officer training,” said 1st Lt. Kenyaz Boston, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sortie support officer in charge. “This gives us an opportunity to not only learn from each other but to streamline communications.”

The immersion introduced students to a variety of mission sets and career fields across the installation, giving them a broader understanding of how Team Yokota supports regional air mobility and works alongside the JASDF to maintain a ready and capable alliance.

“Our relationship is built on the shared understanding that regional peace and stability cannot be maintained by any single nation alone,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Gaillard, 374th Maintenance Squadron munitions material section chief. “Our combined readiness is essential to operational success.”

Professional exchanges like this help strengthen interoperability by building trust and mutual understanding among the next generation of U.S. and Japanese military members. Through continued engagement, Yokota and the JASDF reinforce the enduring partnership that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific.