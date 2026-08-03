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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion [Image 5 of 11]

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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Terrique, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base discuss aircraft fuel systems procedures during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The exchange gave JASDF students the opportunity to engage with U.S. Airmen and gain insight into the installation's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 00:03
    Photo ID: 9853284
    VIRIN: 260728-F-LX373-2065
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion [Image 11 of 11], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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    TAGS

    JASDF
    374th Maintenance Group
    Education
    Partnership
    Interoperability

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