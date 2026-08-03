374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Terrique, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base discuss aircraft fuel systems procedures during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The exchange gave JASDF students the opportunity to engage with U.S. Airmen and gain insight into the installation's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)