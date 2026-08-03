374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base tour a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Students gained firsthand exposure to the installation's mission and the roles Airmen play in supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)