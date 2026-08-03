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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion [Image 1 of 11]

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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base, pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. Engagements like this promote mutual understanding and reinforce the partnership between Yokota and surrounding allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 00:03
    Photo ID: 9853279
    VIRIN: 260727-F-LX373-2002
    Resolution: 4947x3291
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion [Image 11 of 11], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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    374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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    TAGS

    JASDF
    374th Maintenance Group
    Education
    Partnership
    Interoperability

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