374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base, pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. Engagements like this promote mutual understanding and reinforce the partnership between Yokota and surrounding allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)