374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, gives a tour of a RQ-4 Global Hawk to Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The exchange gave JASDF students the opportunity to engage with U.S. Airmen and gain insight into the installation's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)