374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Hamilton, 374th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion specialist, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base on a C-130J Super Hercules’ engine systems during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The exchange gave JASDF students the opportunity to engage with U.S. Airmen and gain insight into the installation's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)