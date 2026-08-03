U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base receive a mission brief from the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026.The engagement enhanced interoperability by fostering familiarity between USAF and JASDF personnel and strengthening cooperation for future operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 00:03
|Photo ID:
|9853282
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-LX373-2046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion [Image 11 of 11], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion
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