374 MXG hosts JASDF 1st Technical School immersion

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Salvaggio, 374th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment specialist, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Technical Training School in Hamamatsu Air Base on aircrew ground equipment during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Students gained firsthand exposure to the installation's mission and the roles Airmen play in supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)