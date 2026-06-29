35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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Bruno, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), prepares to begin an explosives detection search during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Routine training develops the skills MWDs need to achieve and maintain certification in support of installation security and force protection operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)