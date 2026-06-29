Bruno, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), prepares to begin an explosives detection search during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Routine training develops the skills MWDs need to achieve and maintain certification in support of installation security and force protection operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9785448
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-LO593-1842
|Resolution:
|3253x2164
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.