U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randall Williams, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, and Caos, 35th SFS MWD, search for explosive odors during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. MWD teams routinely train to maintain the communication, precision and trust required to detect explosive threats during security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9785444
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-LO593-1547
|Resolution:
|5657x3764
|Size:
|9.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.