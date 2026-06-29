35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randall Williams, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, and Caos, 35th SFS MWD, search for explosive odors during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. MWD teams routinely train to maintain the communication, precision and trust required to detect explosive threats during security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)