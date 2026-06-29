35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dante Sepulveda, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) trainer supervisor, conceals a live explosive training aid during a MWD training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. The training reinforced MWD teams' ability to detect explosive threats, strengthening installation security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)