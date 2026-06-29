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    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 2 of 11]

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    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dante Sepulveda, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) trainer supervisor, conceals a live explosive training aid during a MWD training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. The training reinforced MWD teams' ability to detect explosive threats, strengthening installation security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:34
    Photo ID: 9785430
    VIRIN: 260624-F-LO593-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness
    35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Explosives Detection
    35th SFS
    Misawa Air Base
    K9
    MWD

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