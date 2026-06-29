35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dante Sepulveda, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) trainer supervisor, places live explosive training aids during a MWD training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Maintaining explosives detection proficiency enables military working dog teams to protect critical assets and preserve the combat readiness of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)