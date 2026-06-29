35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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Caos, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), alerts on a live explosive training aid concealed in a tree during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Training scenarios that vary the placement of explosive training aids strengthen MWD teams' ability to detect explosive threats in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)