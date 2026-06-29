35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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Clinton, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), searches for explosive odors during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Routine training with live explosive training aids reinforces MWD teams' detection proficiency, helping safeguard personnel and critical assets that enable the 35th Fighter Wing's combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)