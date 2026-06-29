Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:34 Photo ID: 9785438 VIRIN: 260624-F-LO593-1148 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.98 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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This work, 35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.