35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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Cini, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton Smith, 35th SFS MWD handler, work together during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. The exercise strengthened the bond between handler and dog while reinforcing the protective skills MWD teams rely on during security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)