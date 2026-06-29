Cini, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton Smith, 35th SFS MWD handler, work together during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. The exercise strengthened the bond between handler and dog while reinforcing the protective skills MWD teams rely on during security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9785443
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-LO593-1313
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.