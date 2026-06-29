35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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Clinton, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), alerts on a live explosive training aid during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Successful detection exercises build confidence between MWDs and their handlers while reinforcing the reliability needed during real-world security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)