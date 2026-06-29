Clinton, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), alerts on a live explosive training aid during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Successful detection exercises build confidence between MWDs and their handlers while reinforcing the reliability needed during real-world security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9785433
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-LO593-1146
|Resolution:
|4323x2876
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.