Live explosive training aids are used during a military working dog (MWD) training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Routine exposure to live explosive training aids reinforces MWD teams' detection proficiency, preparing them to identify explosive threats in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9785431
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-LO593-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.