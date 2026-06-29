35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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Live explosive training aids are used during a military working dog (MWD) training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. Routine exposure to live explosive training aids reinforces MWD teams' detection proficiency, preparing them to identify explosive threats in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)