35th Security Forces Squadron strengthens military working dog readiness

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton Smith, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, and Cini, 35th SFS MWD, search for explosive odors during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2026. The exercise strengthened the coordination between handler and dog, ensuring MWD teams remain prepared to detect explosive threats during security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)