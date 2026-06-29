AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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A patient covers one eye during a visual acuity test given by an Amistad 2026 optometry team at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, during Amistad 2026, June 17, 2026. The 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation engagement paired real-world clinical experience with partner-nation collaboration, strengthening medical readiness, expanding access to specialty eye care and building more resilient health systems across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)