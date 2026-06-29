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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 6 of 19]

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

    CAPIATA, PARAGUAY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A patient reads an eye chart while wearing newly prescribed glasses after a vision exam at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, during Amistad 2026, June 17, 2026. Many patients received prescription eyewear for the first time through the 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation mission, which expanded access to specialty eye care while strengthening medical readiness and enduring partnerships with Paraguay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 22:32
    Photo ID: 9785004
    VIRIN: 260617-F-WJ837-4081
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 13.35 MB
    Location: CAPIATA, PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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