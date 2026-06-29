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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 14 of 19]

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

    CAPIATA, PARAGUAY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Andrew Puckett assists an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026 by measuring a patient’s pupillary distance at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Accurate pupillary distance measurements helped ensure prescription lenses were properly aligned, supporting expanded access to specialty eye care while strengthening expeditionary medical readiness through the 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9785014
    VIRIN: 260617-F-WJ837-7889
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: CAPIATA, PY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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