AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Andrew Puckett assists an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026 by measuring a patient’s pupillary distance at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Accurate pupillary distance measurements helped ensure prescription lenses were properly aligned, supporting expanded access to specialty eye care while strengthening expeditionary medical readiness through the 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)