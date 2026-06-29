U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Andrew Puckett points to letters on an eye chart while assisting with a vision exam during Amistad 2026 at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Working alongside U.S. Air National Guard optometrist Lt. Col. Helene Bradley, Puckett helped deliver comprehensive eye care to patients while gaining expeditionary clinical experience that strengthened medical readiness and partner capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9785021
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-9549
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.