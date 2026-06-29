AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Helene Bradley, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, conducts diagnostic vision testing at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Health Security cooperation engagements such as Amistad 2026 strengthened military readiness while reinforcing stable, resilient communities throughout the hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)