U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Helene Bradley, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, conducts diagnostic vision testing at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Health Security cooperation engagements such as Amistad 2026 strengthened military readiness while reinforcing stable, resilient communities throughout the hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9785008
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-6331
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.