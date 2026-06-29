AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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A patient looks through a phoropter during an eye examination at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, during Amistad 2026, June 17, 2026. The mission paired U.S. and Paraguayan medical professionals in a shared clinical environment, increasing expeditionary medical readiness, strengthening professional exchanges and improving access to specialty vision care for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)