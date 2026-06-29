A patient looks through a phoropter during an eye examination at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, during Amistad 2026, June 17, 2026. The mission paired U.S. and Paraguayan medical professionals in a shared clinical environment, increasing expeditionary medical readiness, strengthening professional exchanges and improving access to specialty vision care for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9785005
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-6849
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.97 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.