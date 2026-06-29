AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patient wearing newly prescribed reading glasses points to letters on an eye chart during a visual acuity exam at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, during Amistad 2026, June 17, 2026. El Progreso does not have an assigned optometrist, but Amistad 2026 expanded access to comprehensive eye exams and prescription eyewear while strengthening U.S. medical readiness and partner capacity through the 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)