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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 1 of 19]

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

    CAPIATA, PARAGUAY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Helene Bradley, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, performs a vision screening on a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. The mission provided Air National Guard medical personnel with real-world clinical experience while helping improve community health resilience through enduring partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9785027
    VIRIN: 260617-F-WJ837-1124
    Resolution: 7901x5267
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: CAPIATA, PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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