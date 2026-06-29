AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Helene Bradley, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, performs a vision screening on a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. The mission provided Air National Guard medical personnel with real-world clinical experience while helping improve community health resilience through enduring partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)