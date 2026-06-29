U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Helene Bradley, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, performs a vision screening on a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. The mission provided Air National Guard medical personnel with real-world clinical experience while helping improve community health resilience through enduring partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9785027
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1124
|Resolution:
|7901x5267
|Size:
|13.09 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.