A patient reads an eye chart without glasses to test a new prescription during Amistad 2026 at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. The 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation mission expanded access to optometry care while helping U.S. and Paraguayan medical teams strengthen readiness, interoperability and community health resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9785043
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1515
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|16.24 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.