AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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A 12-year old patient smiles after receiving a pair of prescription glasses following her first comprehensive eye exam during Amistad 2026 at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 26, a health security cooperation mission, helped patients access specialty eye care that is often unavailable or difficult to obtain while strengthening medical readiness and reinforcing enduring partnerships between the United States and Paraguay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)