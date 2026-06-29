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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 13 of 19]

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

    CAPIATA, PARAGUAY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A patient covers one eye during a visual acuity test at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, during Amistad 2026, June 17, 2026. El Progreso does not have an assigned optometrist, and patients who need specialty eye care are typically referred elsewhere, making treatment costly and often out of reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9785025
    VIRIN: 260617-F-WJ837-7637
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 15.89 MB
    Location: CAPIATA, PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay [Image 19 of 19], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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