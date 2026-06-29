AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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A patient covers one eye during a visual acuity test at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, during Amistad 2026, June 17, 2026. El Progreso does not have an assigned optometrist, and patients who need specialty eye care are typically referred elsewhere, making treatment costly and often out of reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)