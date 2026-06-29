AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay

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U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Helene Bradley, an optometrist supporting Amistad 2026, conducts an eye examination at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026, a 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern-led health security cooperation, strengthened medical readiness while expanding access to specialty care in rural Paraguay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)