Groves promoted to brigadier general

Friends, family and fellow service members attend a ceremony promoting Col. Ash Groves to the rank of brigadier general at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves, who previously served as director of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is now chief of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9783863
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-ZW877-1442
|Resolution:
|3000x1688
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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