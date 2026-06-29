Groves promoted to brigadier general

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, right, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, speaks during a ceremony promoting U.S. Air Force Col. Ash Groves, left, to the rank of brigadier general at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves is chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)