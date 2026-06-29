Groves promoted to brigadier general

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Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard unfurl a general officer’s flag during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., to promote Col. Ash Groves to the rank of brigadier general on June 7, 2026. Groves is chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)