Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard unfurl a general officer’s flag during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., to promote Col. Ash Groves to the rank of brigadier general on June 7, 2026. Groves is chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9783857
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-ZW877-1283
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Groves promoted to brigadier general [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.