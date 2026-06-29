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    Groves promoted to brigadier general [Image 6 of 17]

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    Groves promoted to brigadier general

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Ash Groves, center, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is pinned with the rank of brigadier general by family members during a promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as headquarters’ director of Air staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 15:10
    Photo ID: 9783845
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-WI111-1322
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Groves promoted to brigadier general [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general

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    Joint Force Headquarters
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    JFHQ

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