Groves promoted to brigadier general

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lambereton, left, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, administers the oath of office to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ash Groves, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, during Groves’ promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as director of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)