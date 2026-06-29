Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Ash Groves looks on as the 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard unfurls a brigadier general’s flag during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves, who previously served as director of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is now chief of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9783849
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-WI111-1386
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Groves promoted to brigadier general [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.