Groves promoted to brigadier general

Col. Ash Groves, center, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is pinned with the rank of brigadier general by family members during a promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as headquarters’ director of Air staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9783856
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-ZW877-1215
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1023.09 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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