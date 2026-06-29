Groves promoted to brigadier general

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Friends, family and fellow service members attend a ceremony promoting Col. Ash Groves to the rank of brigadier general at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves, who previously served as director of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is now chief of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)