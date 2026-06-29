Groves promoted to brigadier general

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Col. Ash Groves, right, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is pinned with the rank of brigadier general by a family member during a promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as headquarters’ director of Air staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)