Groves promoted to brigadier general

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Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard present the colors during a ceremony promoting Col. Ash Groves to the rank of brigadier general at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves is chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)