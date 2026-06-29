Groves promoted to brigadier general

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Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Ash Groves looks on as the 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard unfurls a brigadier general’s flag during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves, who previously served as director of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is now chief of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)