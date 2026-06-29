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    Groves promoted to brigadier general [Image 15 of 17]

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    Groves promoted to brigadier general

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Ash Groves, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, speaks during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as director of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 15:10
    Photo ID: 9783859
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-ZW877-1307
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Groves promoted to brigadier general [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general
    Groves promoted to brigadier general

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    Joint Force Headquarters
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    JFHQ

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