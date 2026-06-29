Groves promoted to brigadier general

Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Ash Groves, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, speaks during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as director of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9783859
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-ZW877-1307
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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