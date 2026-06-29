Groves promoted to brigadier general

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Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Ash Groves, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, speaks during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as director of the Air staff at JFHQ-KY. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)