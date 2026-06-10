A base runner in white uniform slides into second base as a Temple University infielder in blue jersey leaps to avoid contact while completing a play during a college baseball game. The fielder, wearing a blue cap and glove, jumps over the sliding runner on the infield dirt as empty dugout seats are visible in the background. (Photo by staff)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748516
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-2582
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base runner slides into second as Temple University infielder leaps to complete play during college baseball game [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.