Batter swings patriotic red, white and blue bat during military appreciation baseball game

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A batter takes a full swing with a red, white and blue colored bat during what appears to be a military appreciation baseball game. The batter, wearing a black helmet, white uniform and batting gloves, follows through on his swing near the dugout. A videographer captures the action in the background while a young player watches from the dugout. A circular military-style patch is visible on the batter's jersey sleeve.