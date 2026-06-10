A batter takes a full swing with a red, white and blue colored bat during what appears to be a military appreciation baseball game. The batter, wearing a black helmet, white uniform and batting gloves, follows through on his swing near the dugout. A videographer captures the action in the background while a young player watches from the dugout. A circular military-style patch is visible on the batter's jersey sleeve.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748512
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-6861
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Batter swings patriotic red, white and blue bat during military appreciation baseball game [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.